JM Smucker, Baidu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.

JM Smucker reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.93 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.113 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.115 billion.

Smucker shares dipped 7.7% to $102.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Neonode Inc . NEON shares dipped 14.8% to $19.95 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 14.8% to $19.95 in pre-market trading. Summit Therapeutics Inc . SMMT fell 5.1% to $25.60 in pre-market trading.

. fell 5.1% to $25.60 in pre-market trading. Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW declined 5% to $7.95 in pre-market trading.

declined 5% to $7.95 in pre-market trading. Krispy Kreme, Inc . DNUT shares dipped 4.8% to $3.55 in pre-market trading.

. shares dipped 4.8% to $3.55 in pre-market trading. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR fell 4.7% to $47.57 in pre-market trading.

. fell 4.7% to $47.57 in pre-market trading. Li Auto Inc. LI declined 4.5% to $23.53 in pre-market trading.

declined 4.5% to $23.53 in pre-market trading. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB fell 4% to $35.36 in pre-market trading.

fell 4% to $35.36 in pre-market trading. Baidu, Inc. BIDU fell 2.6% to $90.05 in pre-market trading.

