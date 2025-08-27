Display,Of,Stock,Market,Quotes
August 27, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read

JM Smucker, Baidu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Wednesday.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company SJM fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter results.

JM Smucker reported quarterly earnings of $1.90 per share which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.93 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $2.113 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $2.115 billion.

Smucker shares dipped 7.7% to $102.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Neonode Inc. NEON shares dipped 14.8% to $19.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Summit Therapeutics Inc. SMMT fell 5.1% to $25.60 in pre-market trading.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW declined 5% to $7.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT shares dipped 4.8% to $3.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR fell 4.7% to $47.57 in pre-market trading.
  • Li Auto Inc. LI declined 4.5% to $23.53 in pre-market trading.
  • Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft DB fell 4% to $35.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Baidu, Inc. BIDU fell 2.6% to $90.05 in pre-market trading.

Now Read This:

Loading...
Loading...
BIDU Logo
BIDUBaidu Inc
$90.11-2.56%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
52.93
Growth
76.85
Quality
1.56
Value
95.52
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BMNR Logo
BMNRBitMine Immersion Technologies Inc
$48.55-2.80%
DB Logo
DBDeutsche Bank AG
$35.52-3.53%
DNUT Logo
DNUTKrispy Kreme Inc
$3.52-5.63%
LI Logo
LILi Auto Inc
$23.49-4.71%
NEON Logo
NEONNeonode Inc
$20.51-12.5%
SBSW Logo
SBSWSibanye Stillwater Ltd
$7.85-6.21%
SJM Logo
SJMJM Smucker Co
$105.90-4.23%
SMMT Logo
SMMTSummit Therapeutics Inc
$26.10-3.28%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
blueskyinstagramlinkedinyoutube
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved