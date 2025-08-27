Earnings Beat Expectations
August 27, 2025

Why MongoDB Shares Are Trading Higher By 31%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor
Shares of MongoDB, Inc. MDB rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company posted better-than-expected second-quarter results after the closing bell on Tuesday.

The company also raised its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance to between $3.64 and $3.73, versus the $3.10 analyst estimate. MongoDB raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to between $2.34 billion and $2.36 billion, versus the $2.29 billion estimate.

MongoDB shares jumped 31% to $280.87 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. NBY shares gained 66.7% to $1.46 in pre-market trading after the company announced a one-time special cash dividend of $0.80 per share.
  • Bollinger Innovations, Inc. BINI gained 32.1% to $0.4002 in pre-market trading after declining 20% on Tuesday.
  • DSS, Inc. DSS gained 22.2% to $1.87 in pre-market trading after gaining more than 20% on Tuesday.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. BTAI rose 19.5% to $6.26 in pre-market trading after the company announced it will reveal Phase 3 data for its at-home agitation treatment of BXCL501.
  • TNF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. TNFA gained 14.1% to $0.0889 in pre-market trading after rising around 14% on Tuesday.
  • Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. OTLK rose 13% to $3.05 in pre-market trading after falling 9% on Tuesday.
  • Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI jumped 11.3% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Tuesday.
  • nCino, Inc. NCNO gained 11% to $31.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance above estimates.
  • PVH Corp. PVH rose 6.8% to $88.11 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results and issued FY25 adjusted EPS guidance with its midpoint above estimates.

Losers

  • Fenbo Holdings Limited FEBO dipped 16.8% to $0.75 in pre-market trading after gaining 22% on Tuesday.
  • SCWorx Corp. WORX fell 15.2% to $0.3233 in pre-market trading after gaining 31% on Tuesday.
  • Beneficient BENF declined 14.3% to $0.3569 in pre-market trading after jumping 7% on Tuesday.
  • XChange TEC.INC XHG fell 13.1% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after adding 7% on Tuesday.
  • Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II SVIIR declined 12.6% to $0.30 in pre-market trading.
  • New Century Logistics (BVI) Limited NCEW fell 10.2% to $0.5490 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Haoxi Health Technology Limited HAO shares dipped 9.8% to $1.10 in pre-market trading after jumping 11% on Tuesday.
  • Krispy Kreme, Inc. DNUT fell 4.8% to $3.55 in pre-market trading.
  • Sibanye Stillwater Limited SBSW dipped 5% to $7.95 in pre-market trading.
  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR fell 4.7% to $47.57 in pre-market trading.

