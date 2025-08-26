What's Going On With Tesla Stock Today?

Tesla Inc TSLA shares are trading flat on Tuesday afternoon as investors digest recent conflicting headlines, ranging from a costly legal verdict and declining registrations in China to promising technological advancements and market expansions. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: On the legal front, Tesla is facing a $243 million judgment in a case related to a fatal 2019 Autopilot crash. Court filings revealed that the company had previously rejected a $60 million settlement offer.

The landmark case, which found Tesla 33% liable for compensatory damages and fully responsible for punitive damages, sets a potentially costly precedent for future litigation involving its driver-assistance technology. The company has announced plans to appeal the verdict.

Adding to investor concerns, new data shows a significant downturn in the Chinese market, with Tesla’s insurance registrations dropping 27% year-over-year for the week of Aug. 18-24.

While quarterly sales figures show an improvement over the previous quarter, the year-over-year decline in the world’s largest electric vehicle market raises questions about increasing competition.

Despite these headwinds, Tesla continues to push forward with innovation and global expansion. The company is reportedly gearing up to launch its Full Self-Driving technology in Australia, a move that would open up a significant new market.

Additionally, Tesla has revamped the training methodology for its Optimus humanoid robot, shifting to a vision-based approach that mirrors the learning system of its vehicles. This change is intended to accelerate the robot’s development and capabilities, according to experts.

TSLA Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, Tesla shares traded flat, closing up 1.46% at $351.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $488.54 and a 52-week low of $202.59.

