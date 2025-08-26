Hut 8 Stock Is Soaring During Tuesday's Session: What's Driving The Action?

Hut 8 Corp HUT shares are surging Tuesday afternoon following the announcement of an expansion plan that will more than double its operational capacity. The energy infrastructure and Bitcoin mining company revealed plans to develop four new sites in Texas, adding over 1.5 gigawatts of power to its portfolio.

What To Know: This expansion comes as the company reports that approximately 90% of its existing 1,330 megawatts (MW) were already contracted as of June 30. The addition of 1,530 MW is a response to growing demand from prospective customers across energy-intensive sectors.

Hut 8 says the new sites are targeted to have between 50 MW and 1,000 MW of utility capacity each and will feature next-generation architecture designed for rapid and efficient deployment.

The company states the expansion will be supported by its capital strategy, which includes over $2.4 billion in available liquidity. This includes a strategic reserve of 10,578 Bitcoin BTC/USD, valued at approximately $1.2 billion.

Hut 8 has also secured a new revolving credit facility of up to $200 million and a collateralized loan facility for up to $150 million.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, HUT shares are trading higher by 11.43% to $26.14 Tuesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $31.95 and a 52-week low of $8.73.

