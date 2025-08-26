Nukkleus Stock Is Ripping Higher Today: What's Happening?

Nukkleus Inc NUKK shares are soaring Tuesday after the company launched a defense subsidiary and secured an exclusive distribution agreement with BladeRanger.

Key Details: Nukkleus announced that it established Nukkleus Defense Technologies Inc as a wholly owned subsidiary for defense-focused activities. The move aligns with the company’s strategy of acquiring and developing high-growth businesses within the aerospace and defense industry.

In connection with the announcement, Nukkleus entered into an exclusive three-year U.S. distribution agreement with BladeRanger to bring the company’s proprietary drone payload technology to the U.S. market. The deal includes an option to extend the agreement for an additional five years.

“Our expansion into defense reflects both the evolving global security landscape and the opportunities we see in advanced drone technologies,” said Menny Shalom, CEO of Nukkleus.

“By establishing Nukkleus Defense Technologies and securing this exclusive partnership with BladeRanger, we are positioning ourselves to deliver transformative solutions to U.S. defense and homeland security customers while driving long-term value for our shareholders.”

Nukkleus will provide an upfront licensing payment and has committed to minimum annual purchase volumes that will increase progressively over the three-year term.

NUKK Analysis: The price action in Nukkleus stock indicates a bullish trend, with higher highs and higher lows being established. Volume is robust at 1.8 million shares, significantly above the average volume of approximately 362,000, suggesting strong buying interest. This volume spike confirms the recent price increase and supports the upward movement.

The RSI is calculated at 70.12, indicating the stock is approaching overbought territory, which could lead to a pullback if buying pressure wanes. The MACD shows a bullish crossover, but the lines are converging, suggesting a potential slowdown in momentum.

Chart patterns reveal a possible ascending triangle formation, with the upper trend line at $5.21 and the lower trend line forming around $4.80. This pattern often precedes a breakout, reinforcing the bullish outlook if the stock can maintain momentum above resistance.

NUKK Price Action: Nukkleus shares were up 21% at $6.04 at the time of publication on Tuesday. The stock has already been halted multiple times for volatility in Tuesday’s session, according to Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.