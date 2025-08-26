What's Going On With ImmunityBio Shares Tuesday?

ImmunityBio, Inc. IBRX shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced its chemotherapy-free combination showed 100% disease control results and is planning a Phase 2 trial.

What To Know: ImmunityBio reported early findings from five patients with recurrent glioblastoma, a deadly form of brain cancer, who were treated with its immune-boosting regimen combining ANKTIVA, natural killer cell therapy and the Optune Gio device. All five patients showed disease control, including two with near-complete responses and three with either partial response or stable disease.

The company said these results are highly encouraging given the limited treatment options for glioblastoma, which has one of the lowest survival rates among common brain tumors.

"In my years of treating patients with glioblastoma I have never experienced these near complete responses as well as the rapidity of the response as seen in these patients to date," said Dr. Simon Khagi, Medical Director of Neuro-Oncology at the Hoag Family Cancer Institute.

Based on the findings, ImmunityBio is moving forward with a randomized Phase 2 trial in patients whose disease has returned after standard treatment.

See Also: Rigetti Computing, Montana State University Team Up To Advance Quantum Research

IBRX Price Action: At the time of writing, ImmunityBio shares are trading 4.44% higher at $2.35, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock





