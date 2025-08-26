What's Going On With Lucid Group (LCID) Stock?

Shares of electric vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc LCID are trading higher Tuesday morning, rebounding amid recent volatility. The company last week announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

What To Know: The reverse split, approved by stockholders on August 18, is scheduled to take effect after the market closes on Friday, August 29. The stock will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the following trading day, Tuesday, September 2.

This action will consolidate every ten shares of common stock into one, reducing the number of outstanding shares from approximately 3.07 billion to 307.3 million. Concurrently, the total number of authorized shares will be reduced from 15 billion to 1.5 billion.

This strategic decision comes as Lucid navigates a challenging market. The stock has declined roughly 28% year-to-date, and the company recently missed analyst estimates in its second-quarter earnings report. Furthermore, Lucid adjusted its 2025 production guidance to a range of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, LCID shares are trading higher by 2.88% to $2.14 Tuesday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $4.40 and a 52-week low of $1.93.

