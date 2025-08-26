What's Going On With Xpeng Shares Tuesday?

Xpeng Inc. XPEV shares are trading higher on Tuesday on possible continued strength after the company announced a major software update on Sunday.

What To Know: The company said it is rolling out its global OTA upgrade of XOS 5.8.0 starting August 25, marking its third major release of the year following updates in January and May.

The update introduces Human-Machine Co-Driving, making XPENG the first automaker in Europe to offer the feature as standard. Lane Centering Control now remains active when the driver steers and Adaptive Cruise Control has also been enhanced for higher cornering speeds and more comfortable deceleration.

The release includes new lifestyle features such as Pet Mode, which maintains safe climate conditions when pets are left in the car, and in-car karaoke through KaraFun. XPENG also lowered the air conditioning minimum to 16 degrees Celsius for tropical climates, expanded Dashcam availability in Europe with Emergency Recording and upgraded XCOMBO to support 21 languages and over 700 customizable functions.

The company said the upgrade demonstrates its commitment to user feedback and delivering intelligent and personalized driving experiences worldwide.

See Also: Rigetti Computing, Montana State University Team Up To Advance Quantum Research

XPEV Price Action: At the time of writing, Xpeng shares are trading 7.59% higher at $24.82, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock