Aehr Test Systems Stock Is Surging Tuesday: What's Fueling The Move?

Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company announced a purchase order from a leading AI processor supplier.

What To Know: Aehr said it received an order for a wafer level burn-in application evaluation and correlation program from a supplier of AI processors. The paid evaluation includes a custom WaferPak wafer contactor and a production wafer level burn-in test program development and will take place at Aehr’s test facility in California.

“We previously reported during our last earnings call that this top-tier AI processor supplier asked us to move forward with an on-wafer burn-in evaluation using their devices, and we are pleased today to announce the receipt of a purchase order for this evaluation from them,” said Gayn Erickson, president and CEO of Aehr Test Systems.

Aehr will demonstrate production systems for wafer level burn-in and a custom designed WafterPak. The company will also demonstrate the production system’s advanced thermal management capabilities, wafer temperature regulation and management capabilities across the full wafer.

Aehr noted that the rapid adoption of AI across hyperscale datacenters, cloud providers, enterprise infrastructure and consumer applications is driving “exponential demand” for high-performance processors and accelerators. The evaluation is estimated to take approximately three to six months to complete.

AEHR Price Action: Aehr Test Systems shares were up 6.59% at $26.21 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

