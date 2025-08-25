Etsy Stock Tumbles As Halt On International Shipments Threatens Global Marketplace

Etsy Inc ETSY shares closed sharply lower Monday amid the Trump administration’s decision to eliminate the $800 duty-free “de minimis” import exemption, which caused widespread disruptions in international shipping.

What To Know: The online marketplace, known for its vast selection of unique and handcrafted goods from artisans worldwide, faces headwinds as the U.S. ends its “de minimis” rule, which had allowed packages valued under $800 to enter the country duty-free.

Etsy’s business model heavily relies on connecting millions of small, independent creators from across the globe with American consumers. The policy change, which took effect Monday, threatens this model.

In response to the new, complex tariff collection requirements, the national postal services of several key nations, including South Korea, Sweden, Denmark and the Czech Republic, have temporarily halted all parcel shipments to the United States.

This abrupt stoppage directly severs a critical artery for Etsy’s international sellers, who are now unable to fulfill orders to the platform’s largest market. The prospect of new import duties on lower-priced goods also threatens to inflate costs for U.S. buyers, potentially dampening demand for the very cross-border commerce that defines the Etsy brand.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, ETSY shares closed Monday’s session lower by 8.41% to $57.39. The stock has a 52-week high of $70.56 and a 52-week low of $40.05.

