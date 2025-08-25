FedEx Stock Is Falling Monday: What's Going On?

Shares of global logistics giant FedEx Corp FDX are trading lower Monday afternoon amid escalating uncertainty in international trade. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: Monday’s downturn follows the recent decision by the Trump administration to end the “de minimis” exemption, a rule that previously allowed goods valued at under $800 to be imported into the United States without incurring duties or taxes.

In a swift reaction, postal services across Europe and Asia, including those in Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Italy and South Korea, have suspended shipments to the U.S. The move has injected significant disruption into the global supply chain, creating a ripple effect across the logistics sector.

FedEx, a Memphis-based company that provides extensive air and ground package delivery services worldwide, has confirmed it will continue its U.S.-bound shipments. However, the company is not immune to the fallout.

The termination of the “de minimis” rule could also increase the complexity and cost of customs clearance for a vast number of low-value e-commerce shipments, a key market for FedEx.

The sudden regulatory change and the subsequent halt by national postal carriers have cast uncertainty over the predictability and volume of future international shipments. Investors are likely weighing concerns that the new tariff landscape could dampen cross-border e-commerce and create operational headwinds for logistics providers.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, FDX shares are trading lower by 1.96% to $232.16 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $308.53 and a 52-week low of $194.30.

