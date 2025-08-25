Alphabet Stock Hits New All-Time High On AI, Cloud Momentum

Shares of Google parent Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG hit a new all-time high Monday, buoyed by a string of positive developments in its artificial intelligence and cloud computing divisions coupled with a favorable macroeconomic environment. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The rally follows several key announcements on Alphabet’s aggressive push into high-growth sectors. Last week, the company unveiled “Gemini for Government,” a competitively priced suite of AI and cloud services aimed at federal agencies, signaling a strong move to capture public sector contracts.

This was compounded by the news of a six-year agreement with Meta Platforms Inc META, valued at over $10 billion, for Google Cloud to support Meta’s extensive AI infrastructure needs.

These strategic wins are built on a foundation of impressive financial strength. In its recent second-quarter earnings report, Alphabet surpassed analyst expectations, posting revenues of $96.43 billion and showcasing remarkable 32% year-over-year growth in its Google Cloud segment, which generated $13.6 billion.

Fueling the broader market optimism, Friday comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell suggesting a willingness to tolerate short-term inflation have ignited a market-wide “Everything Rally,” creating a fertile ground for growth stocks.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, GOOGL shares are trading higher by 1.33% to $208.83 Monday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $210.52 and a 52-week low of $140.53.

