Here's Exactly What I'm Trading In August And September

By now, you probably know that August and September are the worst months for stocks and the worst months for retail traders.

You also know what I'm doing. I'm not panicking, not changing my strategy, not moving to cash and heading to the sidelines.

I'm doing what I always do: scouring the markets for invisible stock patterns that repeat at least 90% of the time.

Now, I want to show you three sectors I'm watching right now that have proven ability to outperform the broader markets when things get tough. And in each sector, my Money Calendar has identified a pattern that has repeated 100% of the time in the last decade.

Turn The Weakest Season Into Your Strongest Profit Window

Bonds: The Classic Flight-to-Safety Play

When markets get rocky, smart money always looks for shelter. And historically, that shelter has been in the bond market.

Here's why: When volatility spikes and equities stumble, institutions and hedge funds shift billions into Treasuries and bond funds.

That demand tends to push prices up — even as the broader market sinks.

But what most investors don't realize is that bonds don't just "generally" go up during uncertainty.

They often go up at the same time each year.

Decades of data show that late August into early September is one of the most reliable windows for bonds to outperform.

Why? Because this is when traders brace for Fed meetings, inflation surprises, and post-summer volatility. Stocks wobble, and bonds strengthen.

That's exactly what my Money Calendar is flashing right now, a seasonal pattern in bonds that has hit 10 out of the last 10 years — a perfect record.

If stocks keep sliding this fall, bonds could quietly become one of the most profitable sectors to be in. But only if you know exactly when to pull the trigger.

Healthcare: Consistent Gains In Bearish Markets

If there's one sector that knows how to thrive when the market gets sick, it's healthcare.

Unlike cyclical industries that boom and bust with consumer confidence, healthcare demand doesn't stop. People need medical devices, treatments, and services whether stocks are soaring or sinking.

That's why healthcare is one of the strongest seasonal "defensive" plays on Wall Street. Year after year, when volatility rises and investors look for stability, money rotates into large-cap healthcare names.

What makes this even more powerful is the consistency.

My Money Calendar shows that one of the largest medical device companies in the world has delivered a bullish run every year for the last 10 years between September and October. That's 10 for 10 — in the middle of the market's most bearish stretch.

While headlines whip traders into panic, healthcare quietly grinds higher, often producing double- or triple-digit options gains for those who know where to look.

That's why I'm watching this sector closely again this fall. If history repeats, it could be one of the most reliable places to profit when the broader market turns lower.

Retail: The Holiday Trade No One Talks About

Everyone knows the holiday shopping season is huge for retailers. But what most traders don't know is just how predictable these gains can be, and how early you can start profiting.

Think about it: every year, big-box retailers roll out holiday promotions earlier and earlier.

Consumers start their holiday spending in October, and Wall Street is always ahead of the crowd. That's why many retail stocks begin their run before the holiday season even officially begins.

This isn't speculation. The data proves it.

My Money Calendar shows one major retailer has rallied 10 out of the last 10 years between late September and mid-November. That's another perfect bullish streak during the worst months for stocks.

While other sectors chop sideways or bleed lower, retail often carves out a clean seasonal uptrend heading into the holidays. And if you know the exact dates these patterns begin, you can position ahead of the crowd – and potentially cash in before the headlines even hit.

