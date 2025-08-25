Dr Pepper Stock Is Trading Lower Monday: What's Going On?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP shares are trading lower Monday after the company announced the acquisition of JDE Peet’s.

What To Know: Keurig Dr Pepper said it will acquire JDE Peet's in an all-cash transaction valued at €15.7 billion, or €31.85 per share, representing a 33% premium to JDE Peet's 90-day average stock price. The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2026.

After the acquisition, the company plans to separate into two U.S.-listed public companies: Beverage Co., a North American refreshment business with more than $11 billion in annual sales, and Global Coffee Co., a pure-play coffee company with about $16 billion in sales across more than 100 countries. Keurig Dr Pepper said the move will unlock about $400 million in cost synergies within three years and generate earnings accretion beginning in year one.

"Today's announcement marks a transformational moment in the beverage industry, as we build on KDP's disruptive legacy by creating two winning companies, including a new global coffee champion," said Tim Cofer, CEO of Keurig Dr Pepper.

JDE Peet's CEO Rafa Oliveira said the combination would "create compelling future growth opportunities for our employees, customers and other stakeholders" while delivering an attractive premium for shareholders.

KDP Price Action: At the time of writing, Dr Pepper stock is trading 9.68% lower at $31.74, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

