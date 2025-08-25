Keurig Dr Pepper, Valneva, Venu Holding And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Monday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 200 points on Monday.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP fell sharply during Monday's session after the company announced the acquisition of JDE Peet’s.

Keurig Dr Pepper shares dipped 7.8% to $32.38 on Monday.

Here are some other big stocks recording losses in today’s session.

Valneva SE VALN shares fell 21% to $9.19 after the FDA suspended the license for IXCHIQ.

DeFi Development Corp. DFDV dipped 18% to $16.51 after the company announced that it entered into definitive agreements for a $125 million offering of 4.2 million shares at $12.50 per share.

Venu Holding Corporation VENU fell 13.3% to $15.56 after the company announced an offering of 1.7 million shares.

Polibeli Group Ltd PLBL dipped 14.5% to $9.64.

GigaCloud Technology Inc. GCT fell 10.6% to $27.70.

Axogen, Inc . AXGN declined 10.2% to $14.60 after the company received an FDA Major Amendment designation that delays the Avance Nerve Graft decision to December 5, 2025.

Ascentage Pharma Group Internat AAPG dipped 9.7% to $43.22.

Amber International Holding Limited AMBR fell 8.3% to $4.29.

Next Technology Holding Inc. NXTT dipped 8.3% to $1.1100.

Kyivstar Group Ltd. KYIV declined 7.3% to $12.48.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. IOVA fell 6.5% to $2.5150 as the company entered into amended sale agreement with Jefferies.

