Verint Systems, Vital Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Monday.
Shares of Verint Systems Inc. VRNT rose sharply in the pre-market trading session after Bloomberg reported that Thoma Bravo is nearing a deal for the company.
Verint shares jumped 16% to $23.75 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving higher in pre-market trading.
- Vital Energy, Inc. VTLE shares jumped 17.2% to $18.50 in pre-market trading after Crescent Energy is reportedly nearing a deal for the company.
- Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS rose 7.2% to $ 4.82 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Friday.
- Sasol Limited SSL gained 6.8% to $6.71 in pre-market trading after the company posted audited financial results for the year ended 30 June, 2025.
- NIO Inc. NIO rose 6.3% to $6.75 in pre-market trading. NIO shares jumped 14% on Friday after the third-generation ES8 vehicles went on display in showrooms across China.
- Canopy Growth Corporation CGC rose 6.1% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ gained 5.5% to $24.10 in pre-market trading. Daqo New Energy will announce unaudited results for the second quarter on Aug. 26.
- NetEase, Inc. NTES rose5.3% to $138.95 in pre-market trading.
