August 25, 2025 6:38 AM 1 min read

Verint Systems, Vital Energy And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. VRNT rose sharply in the pre-market trading session after Bloomberg reported that Thoma Bravo is nearing a deal for the company.

Verint shares jumped 16% to $23.75 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving higher in pre-market trading.

  • Vital Energy, Inc. VTLE shares jumped 17.2% to $18.50 in pre-market trading after Crescent Energy is reportedly nearing a deal for the company.
  • Ondas Holdings Inc. ONDS rose 7.2% to $ 4.82 in pre-market trading after gaining 18% on Friday.
  • Sasol Limited SSL gained 6.8% to $6.71 in pre-market trading after the company posted audited financial results for the year ended 30 June, 2025.
  • NIO Inc. NIO rose 6.3% to $6.75 in pre-market trading. NIO shares jumped 14% on Friday after the third-generation ES8 vehicles went on display in showrooms across China.
  • Canopy Growth Corporation CGC rose 6.1% to $1.35 in pre-market trading.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp. DQ gained 5.5% to $24.10 in pre-market trading. Daqo New Energy will announce unaudited results for the second quarter on Aug. 26.
  • NetEase, Inc. NTES rose5.3% to $138.95 in pre-market trading.

