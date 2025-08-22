PayPal Stock Jumps As Powell's Dovish Tone Sparks Growth Rally

PayPal Holdings Inc PYPL shares are surging Friday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell struck a surprisingly dovish tone at Jackson Hole, signaling that rate cuts may soon be on the horizon as the labor market cools.

What To Know: For growth companies like PayPal, interest rates play a pivotal role. As borrowing costs fall, investors are more willing to pay higher valuations for future earnings, since those cash flows are discounted at a lower rate.

Powell's warning that "downside risks to employment are rising" and acknowledgment that "policy may warrant adjusting" marked a clear pivot away from last year's inflation fight toward supporting growth.

This shift directly benefits PayPal, which relies on consumer spending and transaction volume growth across its digital payments network. With GDP growth slowing and household budgets under pressure, lower rates could help stabilize consumer confidence and spending. That translates into higher payment volumes and stronger engagement on PayPal's platform.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PYPL shares are trading by 3.38% to $69.83 Friday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $93.64 and a 52-week low of $55.85.

