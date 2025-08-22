Why Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Is Trading Higher Friday

Palantir Technologies Inc PLTR shares are trading higher Friday morning following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's unexpectedly dovish comments at Jackson Hole, which signaled that interest rate cuts may soon be on the table as labor market risks mount.

What To Know: For growth companies like Palantir, lower interest rates can be a powerful tailwind. The valuation of high-growth firms depends heavily on future earnings and cash flows, which are discounted back to the present using prevailing interest rates.

When rates fall, those future earnings look more valuable today, supporting higher stock prices. Powell's comments that the Fed "may warrant adjusting policy" if downside risks to employment intensify were widely interpreted as opening the door to rate cuts in September.

What Else: Palantir, which invests heavily in expanding its artificial intelligence platforms and securing new government and commercial contracts, is particularly sensitive to borrowing costs and the market's discount rate.

As Treasury yields decline, investors are more willing to pay up for companies with long growth runways, since the opportunity cost of holding growth equities versus bonds diminishes.

For Palantir investors, the Fed's dovish pivot offers a double boost: lower discount rates that support valuations and a macro backdrop that may heighten demand for the company's AI-driven solutions.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PLTR shares are trading higher by 3.37% to $161.40 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $189.46 and a 52-week low of $29.31.

