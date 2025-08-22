Intuit, Workday And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Intuit Inc INTU fell sharply in the pre-market trading session as the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal results.

Intuit reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.83 billion, beating analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The QuickBooks, Credit Karma and TurboTax parent company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.66 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Intuit anticipates fiscal year 2026 revenue of $21 billion to $21.19 billion versus estimates of $18.75 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $22.98 and $23.18 per share, versus estimates of $20.09 per share

Intuit shares dipped 5.5% to $659.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

ETHZilla Corporation ETHZ shares dipped 12.3% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday.

Blaize Holdings, Inc. BZAI declined 8.2% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.

EVI Industries Inc EVI dipped 5.3% to $23.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.

Emx Royalty Corp EMX fell 4.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading.

Workday Inc WDAY fell 4.1% to $218.28 in pre-market trading as the company released its second-quarter results and announced it will acquire Paradox.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX declined 3.5% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.

Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd ZYBT fell 2.3% to $6.55 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Thursday.

