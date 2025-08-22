Intuit
August 22, 2025

Intuit, Workday And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Intuit Inc INTU fell sharply in the pre-market trading session as the company posted fourth-quarter fiscal results.

Intuit reported fourth-quarter revenue of $3.83 billion, beating analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The QuickBooks, Credit Karma and TurboTax parent company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $2.75 per share, beating analyst estimates of $2.66 per share, according to Benzinga Pro.

Intuit anticipates fiscal year 2026 revenue of $21 billion to $21.19 billion versus estimates of $18.75 billion. The company expects full-year adjusted earnings to be between $22.98 and $23.18 per share, versus estimates of $20.09 per share

Intuit shares dipped 5.5% to $659.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • ETHZilla Corporation ETHZ shares dipped 12.3% to $4.22 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Thursday.
  • Blaize Holdings, Inc. BZAI declined 8.2% to $3.35 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
  • EVI Industries Inc EVI dipped 5.3% to $23.20 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Thursday.
  • Emx Royalty Corp EMX fell 4.5% to $2.97 in pre-market trading.
  • Workday Inc WDAY fell 4.1% to $218.28 in pre-market trading as the company released its second-quarter results and announced it will acquire Paradox.
  • CytomX Therapeutics Inc CTMX declined 3.5% to $1.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 3% on Thursday.
  • Zhengye Biotechnology Holding Ltd ZYBT fell 2.3% to $6.55 in pre-market trading after dipping 29% on Thursday.

