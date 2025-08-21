Lucid Announces 1-For-10 Reverse Stock Split: How's The EV Stock Reacting?

Lucid Group Inc LCID shares are moving in Thursday’s after-hours session after the company announced a reverse stock split.

What Happened: After the market close on Thursday, Lucid announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of its common stock and a corresponding reduction of its authorized shares.

The number of authorized shares will be reduced from 15 billion to 1.5 billion to reflect the split. The reverse stock split and share reduction are expected to become effective after the market close on Aug. 29. The company’s stock is set to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the market opens on Sept. 2.

The stock split comes with Lucid shares down approximately 30% since the start of the year. The EV maker missed analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines earlier this month when it reported second-quarter results.

Lucid said it produced 3,863 vehicles in the second quarter and delivered 3,309 vehicles. The company also cut its production guidance for 2025 from approximately 20,000 vehicles to a range of 18,000 to 20,000 vehicles. Lucid Gravity production is expected to ramp in the second half of the year.

LCID Price Action: Lucid shares were up 0.93% in after-hours, trading at $2.11 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock.com