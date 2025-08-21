What's Going On With Dell Technologies Stock?

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc DELL are trading flat Thursday afternoon after being swept up in broader market weakness on Wednesday that impacted technology and AI-related stocks. This volatility comes just a week before the company’s fiscal second-quarter earnings report, scheduled for release on Thursday, August 28.

What To Know: Despite the stock pulling back 9% over the past week, analyst commentary paints a positive picture for Dell’s AI server business. Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan recently reiterated a Buy rating on the stock, maintaining a price target of $165.

Mohan projects Dell will report quarterly revenue of $29.4 billion and earnings per share of $2.35, both of which are above the consensus estimates of $29.17 billion and $2.275, respectively.

Looking further out, Mohan’s optimism is even more pronounced, with a forecast for Dell’s AI server sales to reach $20.7 billion in fiscal 2026. He believes the ongoing AI boom could drive the company’s long-term earnings to as high as $19 per share by 2030.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DELL shares are trading flat at $128.37 Thursday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.66 and a 52-week low of $66.24.

