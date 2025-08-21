Novavax Shares Are Trading Higher Thursday: What's Going On?

Novavax, Inc. NVAX shares are trading lower Thursday after the company announced it has extended its $225 million convertible notes deal. Additionally, B of A securities downgraded the stock yesterday from a Neutral rating to a Underperform rating and cut its price target from $9 to $7.

What To Know: Novavax said it has entered into agreements with noteholders and new investors to issue $225 million of 4.625% convertible senior notes due 2031. The deal includes about $175.3 million of notes issued in exchange for $148.7 million of existing 2027 notes and about $49.7 million issued for cash.

The new notes carry an initial conversion price of $11.14 per share, a 27.5% premium to Novavax's closing price on August 20, 2025. Following the transaction, which is expected to close on or about Aug. 27, approximately $26.5 million of the 2027 notes will remain outstanding under their original terms.

NVAX Price Action: At the time of writing, Novavax shares are trading 10.51% lower at $7.82, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

