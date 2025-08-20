Dell Shares Dip Amid Market Jitters Despite Bullish AI Outlook

Dell Technologies Inc DELL shares are trading lower Wednesday afternoon, caught in a broader market downdraft that has particularly impacted technology and AI-related stocks. The move comes just over a week before the company is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings on Thursday, August 28.

What To Know: Despite the day’s weakness, recent analyst commentary and company updates paint a robust picture for Dell’s AI server business. Bank of America analyst Wamsi Mohan recently reiterated a Buy rating and a $165 price target, projecting Dell will report revenue of $29.4 billion and EPS of $2.35 for the quarter, both above consensus estimates of $29.17 billion and $2.275, respectively.

Mohan sees Dell's AI server sales hitting $20.7 billion in fiscal 2026, significantly exceeding the company’s guidance and projects long-term earnings could reach $19 per share by 2030, driven by the AI boom.

Investors will be closely watching the August 28 earnings call for confirmation that the powerful AI-driven demand is translating into accelerated growth, potentially overshadowing the current market volatility.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Based on Benzinga Edge stock rankings, Dell Technologies shows exceptional strength in key areas. The company scores an impressive 89.94 for Growth, indicating a strong expansion in its underlying business fundamentals.

It also boasts a robust Momentum score of 79.44, suggesting a powerful and positive price trend. Conversely, Dell’s Value score is a comparatively low 33.14, which signals that the stock may be trading at a premium valuation relative to its financial metrics.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, DELL shares are trading lower by 5.21% to $128.11 Wednesday afternoon. The stock has a 52-week high of $147.66 and a 52-week low of $66.24.

How To Buy DELL Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Dell Technologies’ case, it is in the Information Technology sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

