What's Going On With DoorDash Stock Wednesday?

DoorDash DASH has announced a significant expansion of its Commerce Platform, including new tools to help restaurants increase direct sales and enhance customer relationships across various channels.

This development, unveiled on Wednesday, includes new loyalty, marketing, and website tools that enable restaurants to grow their online and in-store sales.

The company said the enhanced platform is built on the infrastructure that supports millions of daily DoorDash Marketplace orders.

It provides restaurants with the necessary tools to build their brand, boost profitability, and deliver seamless customer experiences while maintaining control over the customer journey.

Tools To Transform Restaurant Revenue

DoorDash’s new loyalty program rewards guests across all ordering channels, whether through a restaurant’s own app or website, the DoorDash Marketplace, or in-store.

This program allows merchants to grow their base of regular customers and offers guests faster rewards without requiring POS integration.

Restaurants can choose between visit-based or spend-based rewards, and customers can start earning by linking their card.

Additionally, DoorDash offers a free, SEO-optimized website for restaurants, enhancing their digital presence and online discoverability.

The platform includes built-in CRM tools for automating, segmenting, and personalizing email and SMS campaigns, with direct sales performance attribution.

DoorDash said its data indicates that automated email campaigns can increase order frequency by 15% among new and returning customers.

Operators can manage everything from a single dashboard, simplifying the process of handling Marketplace and direct orders, loyalty programs, CRM, and marketing campaigns.

What Does It Cost?

The new packages include “Starter,” which offers a free branded website and commission-free online ordering.

“Boost,” which costs $54 per month, includes everything in Starter and adds automated emails for customer engagement.

“Pro,” which costs $249 per month, includes everything Boost and provides a fully branded customer experience.

Deliveroo Acquisition

According to a Reuters report Tuesday, the European Union is set to review the planned $3.9 billion acquisition of Deliveroo by U.S. meal delivery company DoorDash under its simplified merger procedure.

This indicates that the EU regulator likely has no major competition concerns, suggesting a high probability of approval for the deal.

The simplified merger procedure is typically used when the EU Commission does not foresee any significant issues with market competition. This process is generally quicker and less complex, which can expedite the approval timeline.

Price Action: DoorDash shares were trading lower by 3.84% to $238.83 at last check Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

