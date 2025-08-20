Gaxos.AI (GXAI) Shares Pull Back After Surge On New AI Platform Launch

Shares of Gaxos.AI Inc GXAI are pulling back Wednesday morning, potentially due to profit-taking, after Tuesday’s rally. The stock soared yesterday following the company’s announcement of its new artificial intelligence platform, Art-Gen.AI.

What To Know: Per Gaxos.AI, the Art-Gen.AI platform is an image and video creation tool designed to serve a wide range of high-growth sectors. According to the company, the platform combines state-of-the-art AI models from industry leaders like Google and Stability AI with Gaxos’s own proprietary enhancements. Gaxos.AI says this allows users to generate hyper-realistic images and animated video content from simple text prompts or reference images.

Key features highlighted by Gaxos include one-click upscaling of low-resolution images, dynamic video creation from still photos, and a variety of style presets.

Gaxos CEO Vadim Mats described Art-Gen.AI as a “scalable technology platform with massive commercial potential” that will operate on a subscription-based model.

The company aims to capture a significant share of the rapidly expanding global generative AI market. The pullback on Wednesday suggests investors are digesting Tuesday’s news and recalibrating after the initial excitement.

Image: Shutterstock