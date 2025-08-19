What's Going On With Lowe's Stock Tuesday?

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. LOW shares are trading higher Tuesday in what appears to be a sympathy move with Home Depot, Inc. HD, which reported second quarter earnings today before the market opened.

What Happened With HD: The company reported adjusted earnings per share of $4.68, missing the consensus estimate of $4.71. In addition, it reported sales of $45.27 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $45.35 billion.

Comparable sales rose 1.0% in the quarter, including 1.4% growth in the U.S., while net earnings held steady at $4.6 billion. CEO Ted Decker says momentum from late last year has carried through the first half of 2025 as customers take on smaller home projects.

Why It Matters For LOW: Lowe’s and Home Depot are the two largest home improvement retailers in the world. Lowe’s is due to report second-quarter earnings on Wednesday before the market opens. Analysts estimate earnings per share of $4.25 and revenue of $23.96 billion.

For the first quarter, the company reported revenue of $20.93 billion, missing the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion and earnings per share of $2.92, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88.

In recent quarters, the company has a mixed track record of meeting earnings per share and revenue estimates.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of Lowe’s earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Stifel analyst W. Andrew Carter maintained a Hold rating on Lowe’s and raised the price target from $240 to $265.

Citigroup analyst Steven Zaccone maintained a Neutral rating on Lowe’s and lowered the price target from $253 to $242.

LOW Price Action: At the time of writing, Lowe’s shares are trading 2.09% higher at $256.13, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

