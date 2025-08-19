Intel, Plymouth Industrial REIT, Premier And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 150 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Intel Corporation INTC rose sharply during Tuesday's session after it was announced that Softbank will invest $2 billion in the company.

Late Monday, SoftBank and Intel announced that they signed a definitive securities purchase agreement that involves a $2 billion common stock investment from SoftBank as the companies aim to deepen their commitments to investing in the U.S.

Intel shares jumped 7.8% to $25.52 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc . PLYM shares jumped 51% to $22.09 after the company received an unsolicited proposal from Sixth Street Partners to acquire all outstanding shares for $24.10 per share.

. shares jumped 51% to $22.09 after the company received an unsolicited proposal from Sixth Street Partners to acquire all outstanding shares for $24.10 per share. Kyivstar Group Ltd . KYIV gained 13% to $15.25 after US President Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelensky on Monday.

. gained 13% to $15.25 after US President Trump met with Ukrainian President Zelensky on Monday. WW International, Inc . WW rose 11% to $34.15.

. rose 11% to $34.15. Premier, Inc. PINC gained 10% to $26.87 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

gained 10% to $26.87 following better-than-expected quarterly earnings. Stratasys Ltd. SSYS rose 8.2% to $10.08.

rose 8.2% to $10.08. ATRenew Inc . RERE rose 7.5% to $4.73. ATRenew will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Aug. 20.

. rose 7.5% to $4.73. ATRenew will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Aug. 20. P recigen, Inc. PGEN rose 7.3% to $3.1650. Precigen recently announced the FDA has approved PAPZIMEOS.

rose 7.3% to $3.1650. Precigen recently announced the FDA has approved PAPZIMEOS. Heartland Express, In c. HTLD gained 7.2% to $8.49.

c. gained 7.2% to $8.49. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc . IOVA rose 7% to $2.6723 after the company announced it received a Health Canada Notice of Compliance with Conditions for Amtagvi.

. rose 7% to $2.6723 after the company announced it received a Health Canada Notice of Compliance with Conditions for Amtagvi. Saia, Inc. SAIA rose 5.8% to $312.98.

