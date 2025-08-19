Why Palo Alto Shares Are Trading Higher By Around 7%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW rose sharply in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and issued strong guidance for fiscal 2026 after the market closed on Monday.

Palo Alto beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines in the fourth quarter. Revenue climbed 16% year-over-year to $2.54 billion, beating estimates of $2.50 billion, and adjusted earnings per share came in at 95 cents versus estimates of 88 cents.

Palo Alto shares jumped 6.6% to $187.81 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

Laser Photonics Corp LASE climbed 65.5% to $4.07 in pre-market trading , following its second-quarter earnings report, which showed a 317% year-over-year revenue increase.

. gained 34.8% to $0.6658 in pre-market trading after dipping over 16% on Monday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. PLYM gained 29.1% to $18.89 in pre-market trading.

gained 29.1% to $18.89 in pre-market trading. Graphjet Technology GTI rose 20.3% to $0.1102 in pre-market trading. The Malaysia-based graphene producer announced that its shareholders approved a share consolidation plan, selecting a 1-for-60 ratio for both issued and unissued ordinary shares.

Losers

ALX Oncology Holdings In c ALXO shares tumbled 19% to $0.79 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 50% on Monday.

c shares tumbled 19% to $0.79 in pre-market trading after jumping more than 50% on Monday. Soligenix, Inc . SNGX dipped 16.7% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Monday.

. dipped 16.7% to $4.13 in pre-market trading after jumping 78% on Monday. Masterbeef Group MB fell 13.3% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after surging 80% on Monday.

fell 13.3% to $5.56 in pre-market trading after surging 80% on Monday. Catheter Precision VTAK fell 13.2% to $3.69 in pre-market trading. Catheter Precision shares jumped 63% on Monday after the company announced UK registration and approval for LockeT.

fell 13.2% to $3.69 in pre-market trading. Catheter Precision shares jumped 63% on Monday after the company announced UK registration and approval for LockeT. Triller Group Inc ILLR fell 11.7% to $0.49 in pre-market trading. Triller Group shares gained 23% on Monday after the company announced on social media that it will make team changes to drive strategic plans.

fell 11.7% to $0.49 in pre-market trading. Triller Group shares gained 23% on Monday after the company announced on social media that it will make team changes to drive strategic plans. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd GLMD fell 11% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday.

fell 11% to $1.38 in pre-market trading after gaining 8% on Monday. Fabrinet FN shares dipped 9.7% to $295.54 in the pre-market trading session following fourth-quarter results.

shares dipped 9.7% to $295.54 in the pre-market trading session following fourth-quarter results. Xunlei Limited XNET declined 8.4% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Monday.

declined 8.4% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Monday. Precigen, Inc. PGEN dipped 5.8% to $2.78 in pre-market trading. Precigen recently announced the FDA has approved PAPZIMEOS.

dipped 5.8% to $2.78 in pre-market trading. Precigen recently announced the FDA has approved PAPZIMEOS. Adecoagro S.A. AGRO fell 4.5% to $8.79 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.

