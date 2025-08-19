Fabrinet, Adecoagro And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the S&P 500 futures falling around 0.1% on Monday.
Shares of Fabrinet FN fell sharply in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.
Fabrinet reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results for fiscal 2025 on Monday. Fabrinet expects fiscal first-quarter revenue to be in the range of $910 million to $950 million, versus estimates of $916.72 million. The company expects first-quarter adjusted earnings to be in the range of $2.75 to $2.90 per share, versus estimates of $2.74 per share.
Fabrinet shares dipped 9.7% to $295.54 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Xunlei Limited XNET declined 8.4% to $8.05 in pre-market trading after jumping around 38% on Monday.
- Precigen, Inc. PGEN dipped 5.8% to $2.78 in pre-market trading. Precigen recently announced the FDA has approved PAPZIMEOS.
- Adecoagro S.A. AGRO fell 4.5% to $8.79 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Immatics NV IMTX shares fell 3.9% to $5.97 in pre-market trading.
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp TNXP fell 3.9% to $38.51 in pre-market trading. On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Tonix Pharmaceuticals' Tonmya (cyclobenzaprine HCl sublingual tablets) for fibromyalgia in adults.
Now Read This:
- Wall Street’s Most Accurate Analysts Spotlight On 3 Financial Stocks Delivering High-Dividend Yields
Photo via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.