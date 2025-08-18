Newsmax Shares Are Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Newsmax Inc. NMAX shares are trading higher on Monday after the company announced it had settled its defamation lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems.

What To Know: The company disclosed in a filing that Newsmax will pay $67 million to Dominion as part of the settlement, with payments to be made in installments over three fiscal years. Newsmax said it expects to fund the settlement through revenues.

Dominion filed the lawsuit in 2021, originally seeking $1.6 billion in damages. Newsmax said it chose to settle after determining it would not receive a fair trial under rulings made by the Delaware Superior Court.

"With these matters resolved, Newsmax is positioned to continue its mission: delivering accurate reporting, fostering vigorous debate, and ensuring Americans have access to diverse viewpoints," the company said.

NMAX Price Action: Newsmax shares closed Monday up 14.74% higher at $13.93, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

