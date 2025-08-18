Aspire Shares Are Trading Higher Monday: What's Going On?

Aspire Biopharma Holdings, Inc. ASBP shares are trading higher Monday after the company announced top-line data from its crossover bioavailability trial assessing its investigational new sublingual aspirin product compared to chewed uncoated aspirin tablets in healthy adults.

What To Know: The company said its new under-the-tongue aspirin product for suspected heart attacks worked faster and more effectively than standard chewed aspirin in the study. The treatment was safe and well-tolerated, with no side effects reported.

"We are extremely pleased to report these highly positive results for our sublingual aspirin formulation, providing an important validation of our drug delivery technology," said Kraig Higginson, CEO of Aspire. "The ability to achieve higher and more rapid aspirin concentrations for patients with suspected heart attacks could save lives."

Aspire said it plans to review the results with the FDA to support a potential application for accelerated approval.

ASBP Price Action: At the time of writing, Aspire shares are trading 80.67% higher at 65 cents, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock