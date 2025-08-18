What's Going On With Propanc Shares Monday?

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. PPCB shares are trading higher Monday. The company recently priced a $4 million public offering and began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

What To Know: The underwritten offering covers 1 million shares of common stock at $4.00 per share, expected to generate approximately $4 million in gross proceeds before expenses and underwriting discounts and commissions.

Propanc also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to purchase up to 150,000 additional shares. The offering is expected to close today, subject to customary closing conditions.

In addition, the company received approval to uplist to the Nasdaq on Aug. 14, and its shares began trading on the Nasdaq on Aug. 15 under the ticker symbol "PPCB." Its common stock ceased quotation on the OTC Markets Pink Tier at the close of business on Aug. 14.

How To Buy Propanc Biopharma Stock

Besides going to a brokerage platform to purchase a share – or fractional share – of stock, you can also gain access to shares either by buying an exchange traded fund (ETF) that holds the stock itself, or by allocating yourself to a strategy in your 401(k) that would seek to acquire shares in a mutual fund or other instrument.

For example, in Propanc Biopharma's case, it is in the Health Care sector. An ETF will likely hold shares in many liquid and large companies that help track that sector, allowing an investor to gain exposure to the trends within that segment.

See Also: Trump Tariffs Likely To Be Struck Down As ‘Unconstitutional’ In Appellate Court, Says Peter Schiff: Handing The President ‘Another Scapegoat’

PPCB Price Action: At the time of writing, Propanc shares are trading 136.55% higher at $6.78, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.