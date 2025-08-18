What's Going On With Palo Alto Stock Monday?

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. PANW is in the spotlight Monday ahead of its fourth quarter earnings report. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Analysts project earnings of 88 cents per share on revenue of $2.50 billion. The company guided revenue between $2.49 billion and $2.51 billion.

The company has a track record of topping both earnings and revenue estimates in recent quarters.

Palo Alto expects Next-Generation Security Annual Recurring Revenue of $5.52 billion to $5.57 billion. It also anticipates a remaining performance obligation of about $15.2 billion to $15.3 billion.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts issued price target adjustments.

Rosenblatt analyst Catharine Trebnick maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto and lowered the price target from $235 to $215.

maintained a Buy rating on Palo Alto and lowered the price target from $235 to $215. Deutsche Bank analyst Brad Zelnick upgraded Palo Alto from a Hold rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $200 to $220.

upgraded Palo Alto from a Hold rating to a Buy rating and raised the price target from $200 to $220. UBS analyst Roger Boyd maintained a Neutral rating on Palo Alto and lowered the price target from $200 to $185.

maintained a Neutral rating on Palo Alto and lowered the price target from $200 to $185. Piper Sandler analyst Rob Owens upgraded Palo Alto from a Neutral rating to an Overweight rating and raised the price target from $200 to $225.

PANW Price Action: At the time of writing, Palo Alto shares are trading 1.02% lower at $175.28, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

