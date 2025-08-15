Siyata Mobile Shares Drop After Q2 Sales Miss Despite Narrower Loss

- Q2 2025 revenue came in at $2.0 million, missing expectations, while the net loss narrowed to $3.8 million from $12.9 million a year earlier
- The results exclude Core Gaming Inc., with which Siyata signed a pending merger agreement, and investors reacted negatively.
Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares fell Friday after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales results.
What To Know: For the three months ended June 30, 2025, revenue totaled $2.0 million, slightly above the $1.9 million posted in the same period last year, but the results failed to meet market expectations. The net loss narrowed to $3.8 million from $12.9 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $2.9 million compared to a $3.8 million loss last year.
The results do not include any financial performance from Core Gaming Inc., with which Siyata signed a definitive merger agreement in February 2025, still pending closing. The company emphasized its focus on providing mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories used by first responders and enterprise clients.
Shares remained under pressure as investors reacted to the sales miss despite year-over-year improvements in losses and operational efficiency.
SYTA Price Action: Siyata Mobile shares were down 12.46% at $3.23 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
Image Via Shutterstock.
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.
