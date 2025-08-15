Siyata Mobile Shares Drop After Q2 Sales Miss Despite Narrower Loss

Siyata Mobile Inc. SYTA shares fell Friday after the company reported weaker-than-expected second-quarter sales results.

What To Know: For the three months ended June 30, 2025, revenue totaled $2.0 million, slightly above the $1.9 million posted in the same period last year, but the results failed to meet market expectations. The net loss narrowed to $3.8 million from $12.9 million a year earlier, while adjusted EBITDA improved to a loss of $2.9 million compared to a $3.8 million loss last year.

The results do not include any financial performance from Core Gaming Inc., with which Siyata signed a definitive merger agreement in February 2025, still pending closing. The company emphasized its focus on providing mission-critical Push-to-Talk over Cellular handsets and accessories used by first responders and enterprise clients.

Shares remained under pressure as investors reacted to the sales miss despite year-over-year improvements in losses and operational efficiency.

SYTA Price Action: Siyata Mobile shares were down 12.46% at $3.23 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.

Image Via Shutterstock.