Forward Industries Recovers After Q3 Revenue Decline and Earnings Miss

- Q2 2025 revenue fell 3.9% year-over-year to $619 million and missing analyst estimates.
- Management completed the Omni Logistics integration and delivering $120 million in synergy savings.
- See what Wall Street is buying with instant access to ratings on 1,000 top stocks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and more. Unlock all ratings now.
Forward Industries Inc. FORD shares initially traded lower before recovering earlier losses after the company reported a year-over-year decline in third-quarter financial results.
What To Know: Revenue for second-quarter 2025 came in at $619 million, down 3.9% from the prior year, missing the $640.35 million forecast. Earnings per share also came in below expectations, which contributed to initial selling pressure, accorsing to Investing.com.
The company's adjusted EBITDA was $74 million, representing an 11.9% margin, slightly higher than last year's 11.3% despite the revenue drop. CEO Sean Stewart highlighted that pricing adjustments and cost controls have strengthened profitability in the Expedited Freight segment, where EBITDA margins improved by 500 basis points year-over-year. "We were able to achieve these operating efficiencies and margins in a down market by optimizing pricing and tightly managing all discretionary expenses," Stewart said, adding that the network is positioned for growth when market conditions improve.
FORD Price Action: Forward Industries shares were Flat At 0.39% at $11.48 at the time of writing, according to Benzinga Pro.
Read Next:
Image Via Shutterstock.
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.