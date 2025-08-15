Pioneer Power (PPSI) Shares Surge On Q2 Beat And Strong Forecast

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI are surging in trading Friday morning after the company delivered a strong second-quarter earnings report and issued an optimistic sales forecast for fiscal year 2025.

What To Know: The positive results, highlighted by both an EPS and revenue beat, fueled investor confidence in the distributed energy resource provider.

For the quarter ending June 30, Pioneer reported revenue of $8.4 million, a staggering 147% increase compared to the same period last year. This figure comfortably surpassed analyst expectations of approximately $6.9 million.

The company also posted a second-quarter EPS beat, which, combined with the massive top-line growth, provided a clear catalyst for the stock’s upward movement. The impressive sales performance was attributed to growing demand and increased rentals for its e-Boost suite of mobile electric vehicle charging solutions.

Looking forward, Pioneer management provided guidance for fiscal year 2025, projecting total sales to land between $27 million and $29 million. The midpoint of this range is above current Wall Street estimates.

CEO Nathan Mazurek described the quarter as “excellent,” citing a new “watershed multi-year e-Boost award valued at up to $10 million” as a key driver. The company’s ability to capitalize on the rapidly expanding need for mobile and deployable EV charging infrastructure has positioned it for continued success, exciting investors about its future prospects.

Price Action: According to data from Benzinga Pro, PPSI shares are trading higher by 49.2% to $4.63 Friday morning. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.00 and a 52-week low of $2.26.

