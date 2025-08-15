Evolv Technologies, Precigen, Hesai Group And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. EVLV rose sharply during Friday's session following strong quarterly results.

Evolv Technologies reported a quarterly loss of 2 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of a loss of 4 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $32.54 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $30.95 million.

Evolv Technologies shares jumped 15% to $8.48 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Precigen, Inc . PGEN shares jumped 50% to $2.7800 after the company announced the FDA has approved PAPZIMEOS. HC Wainwright & Co. raised its price target on the stock from 6 to $8.5.

Xunlei Limited XNET gained 33% to $6.73 on continued strength after the company reported a year-over-year increase in second-quarter financial results yesterday.

Hesai Group HSAI rose 16.3% to $27.11 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in quarterly financial results. Additionally, the company announced a new lidar design win from Toyota.

Sigma Lithium Corporation SGML jumped 15.7% to $6.54 after reporting second-quarter results.

jumped 15.7% to $6.54 after reporting second-quarter results. Nu Holdings Ltd . NU gained 14.6% to $13.77 following second-quarter results.

Kura Oncology, Inc. KURA rose 13.7% to $7.51.

rose 13.7% to $7.51. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH shares surged 10.3% to $299.38 following disclosure that legendary investors Michael Burry and Warren Buffett have taken significant positions in the healthcare giant.

Opendoor Technologies Inc . OPEN gained 9.6% to $3.3313. Opendoor reported that CEO Carrie Wheeler will step down and named Shrisha Radhakrishna as president and interim leader.

. gained 9.6% to $3.3313. Opendoor reported that CEO Carrie Wheeler will step down and named Shrisha Radhakrishna as president and interim leader. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc . AAOI jumped 8.8% to $22.86.

Qudian Inc. QD gained 8.5% to $4.60.

gained 8.5% to $4.60. I-Mab IMAB rose 8.5% to $5.60.

Oscar Health, Inc . OSCR gained 8.5% to $15.93.

. gained 8.5% to $15.93. NIO Inc. NIO rose 7.2% to $4.7699.

Photo via Shutterstock