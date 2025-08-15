T1 Energy TE stock jumped on Friday after the company and Corning GLW announced a strategic commercial agreement to strengthen the U.S. solar supply chain and scale advanced manufacturing of affordable, fast-to-deploy energy solutions.

Under the deal, T1 will source hyper-pure polysilicon and solar wafers from Apple AAPL supplier Corning's Michigan campus starting in the second half of 2026.

Corning will deliver these wafers to T1's under-construction G2_Austin solar cell facility, which will be processed into cells for module production at T1's operational G1_Dallas site.

The agreement vertically integrates American-made polysilicon, wafers, cells, and modules to create a stable, predictable domestic supply chain that supports long-term planning, regulatory compliance, and energy resilience.

The partnership aims to accelerate U.S. capacity to meet urgent electricity demands, compete in the global AI race, and advance energy independence through a manufacturing network spanning Michigan and Texas.

T1 CEO Daniel Barcelo called the deal a "landmark supply chain agreement" to deliver scalable, reliable, low-cost energy, safeguard U.S. energy security, and help create nearly 6,000 American jobs.

Corning Vice President AB Ghosh said the company is ramping up advanced manufacturing to meet rising demand for high-quality, American-made solar products, adding that the partnership will strengthen the domestic solar industry and support a more energy-independent future.

T1 Energy postponed its second-quarter earnings release and call to August 20, 2025, after delaying its 10-Q filing under SEC rules. The delay stems from reviewing the $11.2 million non-cash amortization of certain customer contracts in the first quarter of 2025 and finalizing disclosures on agreements reported in its August 14 Form 8-K.

T1 Energy stock plunged over 51% year-to-date as it failed to achieve profitability and meet its revenue estimates in the last two quarters.

Price Action: TE shares are trading higher by 12.70% to $1.42 premarket at last check Friday.

