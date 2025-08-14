Opendoor Stock Gets Pumped By 'Pomp'

Anthony Pompliano, crypto investor and entrepreneur, made headlines this week after announcing he was "in" on the latest meme stock craze, and has lined up an interview with the top executive of Opendoor Technologies, Inc. OPEN .

The “Pomp" Pumps

Pompliano announced on Tuesday in a post on X that he had purchased shares of Opendoor.

"I have personally purchased shares in $OPEN today. I believe retail investors are a powerful force in financial markets. They can help a company grow, generate new ideas, and bring valuable attention to a narrative," Pompliano wrote in the post.

His move immediately drew attention across social media and triggered a surge in both the stock price and online discussion. Opendoor stock jumped as much as 16% intraday on Tuesday and closed the session up by over 7% following his disclosure.

Pompliano cited his belief in the power of retail investors to impact a company's trajectory. In his posts and subsequent commentary, he underlined that his investment was tied not just to Opendoor's fundamentals, but also to the growing influence of retail communities.

"Interview Incoming"

Later on Tuesday, the "fin-fluencer" invited Opendoor CEO Carrie Wheeler to be interviewed on his podcast. Wheeler accepted the invitation in a reply to Pompliano's post.

"Things are about to get interesting. @carriecwheeler interview incoming," he posted.

Pompliano later confirmed that the interview with Wheeler will take place next Monday and air on Tuesday.

He also asked Opendoor investors to submit their questions for the CEO, and he will select a few from the "retail community" to ask during his conversation with Wheeler.

OPEN Price Action

OPEN stock is up more than 64% over the past five days and gained 25% on Thursday alone to end the session at $3.04 per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

