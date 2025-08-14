Nio Inc. NIO shares are trading lower on Thursday.

The Chinese EV maker will debut the third generation of its ES8 sport-utility vehicle next week, adding fresh hardware and software updates to the company's flagship SUV as it seeks to reignite momentum in China's crowded premium EV market.

The unveiling is set for 7:30 p.m. Beijing time on August 21 in Chengdu, where the company plans a product-and-technology showcase before the model's formal on-sale date at Nio Day 2025 next month, CnEVPost reports.

On Thursday, the company’s peer ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding ZK, a premium electric vehicle (EV) unit of Geely Auto, reported fiscal second-quarter results. The company reported quarterly revenue of 27.43 billion Chinese yuan, representing a decrease of 0.9% year-on-year (Y/Y). In U.S. dollars, revenue totaled $3.83 billion.

Nio founder and CEO William Li is currently leading a demonstration drive toward the foot of Mount Everest to highlight long-distance usability supported by Nio's battery-swap network.

According to Li's updates, the ES8 convoy has logged more than 1,700 kilometers during the trip, underscoring the brand's focus on charging convenience and endurance, the report adds.

The ES8 remains Nio's flagship SUV, currently starting at roughly RMB 498,000 (about $69,450) with a battery included.

The refreshed model is expected to build on that positioning with efficiency, performance and feature enhancements aimed at family buyers and long-haul users.

Detailed specifications and feature lists should arrive at the Chengdu event, while full commercial availability is slated for next month at Nio Day 2025.

Nio aims to use the ES8's refresh to draw existing owners back into the showroom and capture new customers seeking a high-end electric SUV with rapid energy replenishment options, CnEV Post adds.

According to Benzinga Pro, NIO stock has gained over 18% in the past year. Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF PGJ.

Price Action: NIO shares are trading lower by 4.11% to $4.43 at last check Thursday.

Photo by Robert Way via Shutterstock