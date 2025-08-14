August 14, 2025 11:40 AM 1 min read

What's Going On With Equinox Gold Stock Thursday?

Zinger Key Points

Equinox Gold Corp. EQX shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closed.

What To Know: Equinox reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 2 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $478.60 million, beating the consensus estimate of $470.00 million.

The company produced 219,122 ounces of gold in the quarter, including 72,823 ounces from newly acquired Calibre assets. Total cash costs were $1,478 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs were $1,959 per ounce.

Equinox generated $126 million in cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and reported adjusted EBITDA of $200.5 million.

The company ended the period with $406.7 million in cash and equivalents and net debt of $1.37 billion.

EQX Price Action: At the time of writing, Equinox shares are trading 13.92% higher at $7.73, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

