What's Going On With Equinox Gold Stock Thursday?

- Equinox produces 219,122 ounces of gold in the second quarter, including 72,823 ounces from Calibre assets.
- Adjusted earnings come in at $0.11 per share, beating the $0.02 estimate.
- See what Wall Street is buying with instant access to ratings on 1,000 top stocks, including Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and more. Unlock all ratings now.
Equinox Gold Corp. EQX shares are trading higher Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter financial results on Wednesday after the market closed.
What To Know: Equinox reported adjusted earnings per share of 11 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 2 cents. In addition, the company reported sales of $478.60 million, beating the consensus estimate of $470.00 million.
The company produced 219,122 ounces of gold in the quarter, including 72,823 ounces from newly acquired Calibre assets. Total cash costs were $1,478 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs were $1,959 per ounce.
Equinox generated $126 million in cash flow from operations before changes in working capital and reported adjusted EBITDA of $200.5 million.
The company ended the period with $406.7 million in cash and equivalents and net debt of $1.37 billion.
Related Link: She Spent A Decade Paying Her Husband’s $300K Student Loan. Now She Wants More Than Half In The Divorce—Ramsey Says, ‘The Law Doesn’t Care’
EQX Price Action: At the time of writing, Equinox shares are trading 13.92% higher at $7.73, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
Image via Shutterstock
Edge Rankings
Price Trend
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.