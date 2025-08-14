Bridgewater Retreats From China, Shifts Billions Into US Mega-Cap Tech

Bridgewater Associates exited its holdings in U.S.-listed Chinese companies in the second quarter, signaling a decisive retreat as geopolitical tensions and shifting sentiment darkened the outlook for the world’s second-largest economy.

According to its August 13 13F filing, the hedge fund sold positions in 16 Chinese stocks worth $1.41 billion, including e-commerce giants Alibaba Group BABA, JD.com JD, and PDD Holdings PDD, search engine Baidu BIDU, electric vehicle maker Nio NIO, travel platform Trip.com Group TCOM, and restaurant chain Yum China YUMC.

Bridgewater also closed its indirect exposure to China by selling ETFs like the iShares MSCI China ETF MCHI and iShares China Large-Cap ETF FXI.

Shares of Alibaba, Baidu, PDD, Nio, Li Auto LI, and XPeng XPEV all dropped in premarket trading as investors turned jittery. JD.com traded upwards, backed by its upbeat second-quarter results.

The sell-off also included TAL Education Group TAL, H World Group HTHT, KE Holdings BEKE, and Autohome ATHM, eliminating Bridgewater’s direct exposure to U.S.-traded Chinese equities for the first time in years.

The move came just months after the fund dramatically boosted its Alibaba stake in the first quarter by more than 3,360% to $748.4 million from $21.6 million.

The retreat coincided with renewed tariff tensions between Washington and Beijing. On Monday, the two governments extended their trade truce by 90 days, narrowly averting a tariff hike.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order pausing new duties until November 10, while China reciprocated, keeping existing tariffs, 30% on Chinese imports to the U.S. and 10% on U.S. goods to China, in place. The extension, following earlier threats of duties above 100%, temporarily cools a dispute that had intensified earlier this year.

The hedge fund shifted capital into U.S. tech stocks, raising its Nvidia NVDA stake by 154% to 4.61% of its portfolio, and significantly boosting holdings in Microsoft MSFT (+112%), Alphabet GOOGL (+84%), and Meta Platforms META (+90%), SCMP reported on Thursday.

As of June 30, Bridgewater disclosed 585 positions worth $24.8 billion in public equities, up from $21.6 billion in the first quarter.

