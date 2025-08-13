Robinhood Customers Hit 26.7 Million In July, Total Platform Assets Rise 7% As Crypto Volumes Surge

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD shares are seeing some increased attention in Wednesday’s after-hours session after the company reported monthly operating metrics for July.

What Happened: Robinhood said total platform assets climbed 7% from June to $298 billion in July, up 106% on a year-over-year basis. The company reported $6.4 billion of net deposits in July, bringing total net deposits up to $60.1 billion over the past 12 months.

Funded customers grew to 26.7 million at the end of July, up about 160,000 from June and up 2.5 million from July 2024.

Equity notional trading volumes totaled $209.1 billion last month, up 17% from June and up 100% year-over-year. Options contracts traded were up 16% month-over-month and 22% on a year-over-year basis to 195.8 million in July. Crypto notional trading volumes experienced even stronger growth, up 110% from June and 217% year-over-year to $16.8 billion.

Margin balances climbed 111% year-over-year to $11.4 billion, marking a 20% increase from the end of June. Total cash sweep balances were $33.6 billion at the end of July, up 3% from June and up 54% year-over-year.

HOOD Price Action: Robinhood shares were up 0.72% in after-hours, trading at $109.40 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

