Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM shares are trading higher on Wednesday.

The company and Stripe are extending their collaboration to the checkout counter, introducing buy now, pay later at the point of sale through Stripe Terminal.

The firm said its in-person BNPL option is now available on Stripe Terminal across the U.S. and Canada, giving merchants a unified way to offer pay-over-time both online and in stores via a network of more than one million devices.

At checkout on Stripe Terminal, shoppers can select “Pay with Affirm,” scan a code with their phone, complete a quick eligibility step, and, if approved, choose customized installment plans.

Financing windows range from roughly one month to five years and are designed to accommodate purchases from about $35 up to $30,000. Affirm says it approves only amounts it believes customers can responsibly repay and does not levy late or hidden fees.

“We’re excited to deepen our multi-year partnership with Stripe and bring Affirm to more shoppers via Stripe’s in-person payment solution,” said Wayne Pommen, Chief Revenue Officer at Affirm. “With over 80% of retail spend still happening in physical stores, enabling Affirm through Stripe Terminal gives us a powerful new way to help merchants drive growth and meet customers where they are – with more choice, transparency, and control at checkout.”

The move brings BNPL to physical retail at scale, potentially lifting conversion and ticket sizes for merchants that already use Stripe online. For Affirm, the expansion broadens distribution without requiring separate hardware or onboarding, while retailers benefit from a consistent customer flow across digital and in-store channels.

The integration is live for eligible U.S. and Canadian sellers using Stripe Terminal. Stripe customers can find setup details on Stripe’s resources and documentation pages.

Price Action: AFRM shares are trading higher by 1.15% to $77.77 at last check Wednesday.

