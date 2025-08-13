Intapp Posts Better-Than-Expected Earnings, Joins Sapiens International, Arcturus Therapeutics, Gildan Activewear And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday

U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones index gaining around 250 points on Wednesday.

Shares of Intapp, Inc. INTA rose sharply during Wednesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results.

Intapp reported quarterly earnings of 27 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 23 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $135.039 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $132.005 million.

Intapp shares jumped 11.5% to $41.16 on Wednesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc . WBTN shares jumped 73.1% to $16.20 after the company announced a partnership with Disney to bring titles featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios to its platform.

. shares jumped 73.1% to $16.20 after the company announced a partnership with Disney to bring titles featuring characters from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Studios and 20th Century Studios to its platform. 180 Life Sciences Corp . ATNF gained 47% to $14.95 after the company on Tuesday announced it launched an institutional Ethereum accumulation strategy.

. gained 47% to $14.95 after the company on Tuesday announced it launched an institutional Ethereum accumulation strategy. Sapiens International Corporation N.V. SPNS jumped 44.1% to $42.51 after Advent agreed to acquire the company in a $2.5 billion deal.

jumped 44.1% to $42.51 after Advent agreed to acquire the company in a $2.5 billion deal. Newegg Commerce, Inc . NEGG gained 25.5% to $92.38.

. gained 25.5% to $92.38. Paramount Skydance Corporation PSKY rose 23.3% to $13.53 after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $13 price target.

rose 23.3% to $13.53 after Guggenheim initiated coverage on the stock with a Buy rating and announced a $13 price target. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc . ARCT gained 21.5% to $18.10 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results.

. gained 21.5% to $18.10 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly financial results. LG Display Co., Ltd . LPL jumped 21.2% to $4.9512.

. jumped 21.2% to $4.9512. agilon health, inc . AGL jumped 19.3% to $1.0650.

. jumped 19.3% to $1.0650. Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR rose 12.7% to $70.37. The company announced it expanded its stock sale program to $24.5 billion for Ethereum purchases.

. rose 12.7% to $70.37. The company announced it expanded its stock sale program to $24.5 billion for Ethereum purchases. Gildan Activewear Inc . GIL jumped 10.8% to $54.45 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire HanesBrands.

. jumped 10.8% to $54.45 after the company announced it entered into a definitive merger agreement to acquire HanesBrands. Venture Global, Inc . VG gained 8.7% to $13.24 after the company won an arbitration case against Shell.

. gained 8.7% to $13.24 after the company won an arbitration case against Shell. SailPoint, Inc . SAIL rose 8.1% to $20.49 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock to Overweight and maintained a $26 price target.

. rose 8.1% to $20.49 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock to Overweight and maintained a $26 price target. Capri Holdings Limited CPRI gained 7.3% to $21.05 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $21 to $30.

gained 7.3% to $21.05 after JP Morgan upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight and raised the price target from $21 to $30. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. WBD jumped 7% to $12.01.

