Red Cat Holdings Stock Is Rising Wednesday: What's Going On?

Red Cat Holdings Inc RCAT on Wednesday announced that one of its subsidiaries achieved AS9100 certification from NSF International Strategic Registrations.

What Happened: Red Cat’s Teal Drones subsidiary achieved AS9100 certification, the globally recognized benchmark for quality management in the aviation, space and defense sectors.

The certifications shows that Teal Drones has met NSF International Strategic Registrations standards across design, manufacturing and maintenance and acts as positive reinforcement of the company’s Black Widow drones.

“Earning AS9100 certification is a major milestone for Teal Drones and comes at a pivotal moment in our growth,” said Mike McCormick, quality system manager at Teal Drones.

“It validates the strength of our processes and the dedication of our team, and it gives our customers added confidence that we can consistently deliver mission-ready systems at scale.”

Red Cat said it’s currently expanding its facilities and manufacturing capabilities to meet rising demand for its family of drone systems.

RCAT Price Action: Red Cat shares were up 1.79% at $9.67 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: MacroEcon/Shutterstock.com