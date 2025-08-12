180 Life Sciences (ATNF) Stock Is Surging Tuesday As Ethereum Crosses $4,400: What's Going On?

180 Life Sciences Corp ATNF shares are soaring Tuesday after the company provided an update on its Ethereum ETH/USD treasury strategy.

What Happened: At the end of July, 180 Life Sciences announced plans to adopt a treasury strategy focused on ETH, the native digital asset of the Ethereum blockchain, and rebrand to ETHZilla.

On Tuesday, 180 Life Sciences announced that it has accumulated 82,186 ETH, valued at approximately $349 million. Ethereum was up 3.38% over a 24-hour period, trading at $4,431 at the time of publication. Ethereum is up approximately 24% over the past week.

“At ETHZilla we have put over $350 million in capital to work since the PIPE transaction we completed last week, and have executed on our strategy to rapidly build a differentiated Ethereum treasury vehicle,” said McAndrew Rudisill, executive chairman of the company.

“Importantly, we believe that this reserve of ETH will unlock cash flow for our shareholders as we seek to deliver on our on-chain yield generation program through our external asset manager Electric Capital.”

The company said it plans to rebrand as ETHZilla Corporation as it aims to become a benchmark for onchain Ethereum treasury management among public companies. The company plans to pursue a differentiated yield generation program designed to outperform traditional ETH staking.

180 Life Sciences said it currently has approximately $238 million in cash and cash equivalents.

ATNF Price Action: 180 Life Sciences shares were up 132.04% at $7.645 at the time of publication Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

