Gevo Stock Is Trading Higher Tuesday: What's Going On?

Gevo, Inc. GEVO shares are trading higher Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected second quarter earnings per share results.

What To Know: Geo reported earnings per share of 1 cent, beating the consensus estimate of a 6 cent-loss. In addition, the company reported sales of $43.41 million, missing the consensus estimate of $50.78 million, but up $14 million from the prior quarter.

Revenue growth was supported by the start of Clean Fuel Production Credit and Carbon Dioxide Removal credit sales, which together added more than $22 million to results in the first half of 2025.

The company posted net income of $2.1 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $17 million for the quarter, citing contributions from low-carbon ethanol, renewable natural gas and new carbon credit sales.

Gevo North Dakota operations contributed $17.1 million to income from operations in the quarter, while the company's renewable natural gas facility added $1.5 million. CEO Patrick Gruber said the performance reflects "real cash flow, not one-time, not speculative," and positions Gevo for future growth in sustainable aviation fuel production.

The company ended the quarter with $126.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, and said it achieved positive net income and Adjusted EBITDA for both the second quarter and the first half of 2025.

Related Link: A Tale Turning Stale: Tariffs and Missing Movie Tie-Ins Hurt Playmates

GEVO Price Action: At the time of writing, Gevo stock is trading 54.11% higher at $1.935, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

This illustration was generated using artificial intelligence via Midjourney.