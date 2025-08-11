Rumble Shares Rise On Q2 Revenue Growth, Improved Cost Efficiency

Rumble Inc. RUM shares traded higher Monday after the company reported second-quarter 2025 results that showed revenue growth and improved operating efficiency, despite a continued net loss.

What To Know: The video-sharing and cloud services platform posted revenue of $25.1 million, up 12% from $22.5 million in the same period last year, driven primarily by higher subscription and licensing revenue.

Average revenue per user rose 24% from the prior quarter to 42 cents, while monthly active users fell to 51 million from 59 million in the first quarter, a decline the company attributed to a slowdown in news and political commentary outside of the U.S. election cycle.

Rumble reported a net loss of $30.2 million compared to a $26.8 million loss a year earlier. However, adjusted EBITDA loss improved by $8.2 million year-over-year to $20.5 million, aided by a $9.1 million reduction in cost of services due to lower programming and content expenses.

The company ended the quarter with $306.4 million in liquidity, including $283.8 million in cash and cash equivalents and Bitcoin holdings valued at $22.6 million as of June 30, which rose to $25 million by Aug. 10.

During the quarter, Rumble's Class A shares were added to the Russell 2000 and 3000 indexes, expanding its institutional visibility. The company also announced several partnerships, including deals with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, TRON DAO and MoonPay, as well as a strategic partnership with Cumulus Media to expand podcasting and video content initiatives.

"With the incredible backing of Tether and the resources now at our disposal, Rumble is entering a new phase of aggressive growth," said Chairman and CEO Chris Pavlovski. "In the second quarter, we proved the stickiness of our platform with 51 million MAUs, delivered double-digit revenue growth, and built momentum through strategic partnerships."

The stock's move higher reflects investor response to the company's revenue gains, improved cost structure, and growing partnerships, even as it continues to operate at a loss.

RUM Price Action: Rumble shares closed Monday up 3.05% at $8.12 at publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image Via Shutterstock.