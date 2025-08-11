August 11, 2025 1:00 PM 2 min read

C3 AI Stock Plunges After 'Completely Unacceptable' Q1 Sales

by Erica Kollmann Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

C3.AI, Inc. AI stock plummeted by more than 20% on Monday after the company released early financial figures and announced changes to its sales and services teams last Friday. 

Q1 Preliminary Results

For its fiscal first quarter of 2026, C3 AI predicts revenue will fall to between $70.2 million and $70.4 million, down from $87.2 million during the same period last year. 

Read Next: Retail Crowd’s Top Stocks With Earnings This Week: Archer, Rigetti, Oklo And More

CEO Thomas Siebel called the sales results for the quarter "completely unacceptable," blaming both the disruption caused by the reorganization and his own health problems.

The company expects a GAAP operational loss of approximately $124.7 million to $124.9 million for the quarter, which is significantly higher than last year's loss of $72.59 million. 

Siebel recently revealed he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease that caused significant vision loss, and noted that his limited involvement in sales likely affected the results more than anticipated. 

Following the news, DA Davidson analyst Lucky Schreiner downgraded C3 AI stock from Neutral to Underperform and slashed the price target from $25 to $13 on Monday.  

Looking Ahead 

C3 AI's board, along with Siebel, has started searching for a new CEO. Siebel said his health has improved aside from his vision issues, and that he feels ready to help find strong leadership candidates. 

He also expressed confidence that the company can regain momentum going forward.

C3 AI will discuss its first quarter results in a conference call scheduled for September 3 at 5 p.m. ET.

AI Stock Price: C3 AI shares were down 22.3% at $17.20 on Monday, according to data from Benzinga Pro

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock 

AI Logo
AIC3.ai Inc
$17.06-22.9%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
16.39
Growth
21.33
Quality
N/A
Value
54.43
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved